CARLINVILLE - Local students graduated from Blackburn College during the institution's 155th Commencement ceremony on May 11, 2024.

Alton's Luke Atkinson was named a graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Justice Administration.

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation exclusively managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree.

