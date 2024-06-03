Alton Student Graduates From Blackburn College Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARLINVILLE - Local students graduated from Blackburn College during the institution's 155th Commencement ceremony on May 11, 2024. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Alton's Luke Atkinson was named a graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Justice Administration. Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation exclusively managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip