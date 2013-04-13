Alton Storm Cleanup Information
April 13, 2013 1:11 PM
On April 15th and April 19th, the City of Alton Forestry Division, Public Works Department, and PACUP will pickup brush created by this week’s storm. Residents should place the storm debris at the curb. No bush or tree toppings will be picked up.
Please contact the Forestry Division at 463-3585 for more information.
