ALTON– Alton Steel, Inc. has produced the first bar-in-coil through its newly installed Garrett-style coiler. The $4.75 million project was approved in July 2017 by the ASI Board of Directors.

The addition of this equipment complements ASI’s existing offerings of hot-rolled, cut-to-length SBQ bars and boosts support for customers in the cold drawn steel bar industry, as well as other manufacturers who use coiled bar as raw material.

Jim Hrusovsky, President and CEO, said, “We are excited about this new line and the benefits it brings to Alton Steel, its employees and the greater Alton community. A considerable amount of effort has gone into the installation of this equipment; I’m proud and thankful for our employees, area contractors and our Board of Directors who have contributed time, energy and dedication in seeing this project to completion. Through diligent project management and excellent teamwork, the project was completed on-time and under budget. Most importantly, there were no recordable injuries during the seven months of construction.”

This addition will provide customers a wide size range of coiled bar, from 0.750” through 1.812” diameter, with coil weights of approximately 5,000 pounds. Alton Steel has already received orders for this new product line and is planning a steady ramp-up of production over the next several months.

About Alton Steel, Inc.:

Alton Steel has approximately 250 employees. ASI sells steel to manufacturers and distributors throughout the United States. For more information about Alton Steel, visit http://www.altonsteel.com.

