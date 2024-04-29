ALTON - Community members gathered at the Milton Park Playground on Monday, April 29, 2024, to dedicate new playground equipment for local kids.

Located at 4402 Abderdeen Avenue in Alton, Milton Park has a new pavilion, swing set and slides courtesy of Alton Steel. David Gan, the Seventh Ward Alderman, thanked Alton Steel for their donation and noted the importance of the company to the Alton community.

“For more than 20 years, Alton Steel, formerly known as Laclede Steel, has been a huge part of our community, not just the local community but the regional community,” Gan said. “Alton Steel and what they've done shows that when you take a chance on Alton workers, the workers of this community and this region, it's a good bet.”

Alton Steel CEO Chris Ervin thanked the United Steel workers, leadership team and others who made the donation possible. He spoke about the strength of the City of Alton and how proud he is to contribute to this “community project.”

“It's a great community to be involved in and we're so glad to be here,” Ervin said. “Alton Steel is incredibly proud to be a part of this project.”

Mayor David Goins read a proclamation that makes April 29, 2024, Alton Steel Day in the City of Alton. He shared the history of the company, including when John and Jayne Simmons bought the company in 2003.

Goins also remarked on the importance of recreation and spending time outside. He encouraged people to utilize the playground equipment for many years to come.

“This new equipment will provide hours of fun and enjoyment for the children in our community,” Goins said. “We are so grateful for Alton Steel’s support in making this possible. Not only does this playground provide equipment and a safe and exciting place for children to play, but it also helps promote physical activity and healthy lifestyles.”

For more information about Alton Steel, visit AltonSteel.com.

