ALTON - After trailing the Granite City Warriors, 0-2, in the second half, the Alton Redbirds came back to score three goals to snag the win Tuesday night at Piasa Motor Fuels Field, 3-2.

Justin Davison hit the back of the net cutting into Granite City’s lead before Brayden Decker tied things upped putting Riley Schmidt in the position to take the lead with a goal assisted by Parker Rockholm.

The Redbirds are scheduled to go up against Quincy at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at home.