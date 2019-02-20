ALTON – The Alton Square Mall announced today the organizations participating in Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event that raises funds and awareness for local causes.

During the event, each organization is provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the Mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The Mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design as determined by local guest judges.

The event will be held at the Alton Square Mall on Tuesday, March 12th from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm in support of: Community Hope Center, Inc., Good Samaritan House - Shelter of Granite City, IMPACT CIL, Junior League of Greater Alton, Make-A-Wish Southern Illinois, Olga's Kitchen in support of Boys and Girls Club - Alton Chapter, Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis, Senior Services Plus, Inc. to benefit Feed the Need and TreeHouse Wildlife Center.

“We want to invite everyone to come out to shop on behalf of a cause and learn more about local organizations that are doing great work right here in Alton. We are looking forward to having so many organizations represented during this community event,” said Coles Doyle, Marketing Director for Hull Property Group, owners of the Mall.

Featured shopping specials include special discounts at maurices and Cookie Express and free fountain drink with purchase of any full-sized salad at Cookie Factory Bakery and Cafe. Special promotions are valid on the event date from 5pm-7pm. For more details on shopping promotions featured during Color for a Cause, see the attached event flyer or visit www.wecolorforacause.com/alton.

About Color for a Cause

Color for a Cause raises funds and awareness for local organizations during a fun night out at the Mall. Hosted by the Mall and run by Hull Property Group, a retail real estate company specializing in enclosed shopping malls, Color for a Cause is a live mural coloring contest and shopping event. The event is hosted at no cost to participating organizations as a community-based marketing initiative that brings people together in support of our area. For more information visit wecolorforacause.com.

