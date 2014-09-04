Alton, Illinois… Alton Square Mall will host a Military and Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday, September 13 from 11am until 2pm. This event is sponsored by six area Rotary Clubs (Alton-Godfrey, Bethalto, East Alton, Granite City, Riverbend and Wood River.

This one-day resource fair for military members (active duty, reserves and veterans) will feature Tess Boyer from “The Voice,” The Granite City & East St. Louis Community Bands, over 25 vendors, children’s activities & games and will be a fun event for the whole family.

The event will be held on the lower level of the mall and is free to attend. There will be many opportunities to enter to win door prizes. For more information, including a complete list of vendors, please visit www.shopaltonsquare.com.

CONTACT: Sarah Bolyard, Marketing Coordinator

Alton Square Mall

Phone: (618) 465-5502

sarah.bolyard@cassidyturley.com

Alton Square Mall opened in 1978, is a two-level, 635,000 square foot enclosed regional mall located in Alton, Illinois. Two traditional department stores, Macy’s and JCPenney anchor Alton Square Mall, which also includes many specialty shops and restaurants. Alton Square Mall occupies a highly visible site at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway (State Highway 3) and Alton Square Mall Drive. It serves a primary population of over 156,700. To learn more, like us on Facebook or visit www.shopaltonsquare.com.

