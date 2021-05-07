BETHALTO - The Alton High School wrestling team opened its 2021 season with a split in a triangular meet, losing to host Civic Memorial 38-30, then defeating Roxana 51-15 at the CM gym.

Against the Eagles, Yaeveion Freeman lost to Caleb Tyus in the 138 pound match 19-3, then at 145, Mason Wallace won over William Harris 9-8. At 170, Arron Spangler lost to Briley Christeson 7-2, but Damien Jones won the 182 pound bout over Carson Carlisle 7-6. In the 285 pound match. Joab Tobin was pinned by Logan Cooper at 1:29, and in the 132 pound match, Ben Scaggs defeated Deontae Forest 10-6. The Redbirds won four other matches by forfeit.

Against the Shells, Crabtree of Alton was pinned in the 106 pound match by J.D. Coleman at 1:01, but Forest bounced back to pin Bryan Rodriguez at 1:19 in their 138 pound match. At 152 pounds, Joseph Bowman scored the fall at 2:18 over Paxton Osmar, Spangler pinned Corbin White in the 170 pound match at 2:19, Lawson Bruce also won by fall in the 182 pound bout, scoring the pin of Donald Battles at 1:08, while Damien Jones got a pin at 1:53 of the 195 pound match.

Finally, Shane Scott lost his 220 pound match to James Herring 5-0 and Tobin won the 285 pound match over Justin Lowis 5-2. Alton won three other bouts by forfeit.

Alton Redbirds Wrestling Coach Eric Roberson said his kids exceeded expectations in the tri-meet and wrestled tough.

“CM has some quality teams in the lineup and we kept it close and had a chance to win the dual against a quality team,” he said. “Our young kids also stepped up in matches. It is nice to be back wrestling again, no matter what time of year it is.”

