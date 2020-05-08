The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to small business owners. Social distancing guidelines, ordered by Governor Pritzker, have shut down hundreds of locally owned shops throughout the Madison County area. While some were fortunate enough to be allowed to continue to serve their customers in some capacity, others were not given that option.

Candis Newsome, a licensed esthetician in Alton, was one of the unlucky ones. After having spent years sharing her passion for skincare with only those she was closest to, Newsome decided to open BBwSeawee Mini Spa. The small salon just celebrated its first year in business on May 1st, but there wasn't much celebrating. The salon, which had been Newsome's dream, has been sitting dark since March 17, 2020. As the stay-at-home was extended again, the local business owner says she has had to look for other ways to compensate losses she continues to experience as a result of the Coronavirus restrictions.

BBwSeawee Mini Spa has begun offering customers an opportunity to purchase products they can enjoy at home. The Phytoceane Professional Skincare products for both, the face and body. The extensive product line carries cleaners, toner, exfoliants, masks, serums, eye creams, and moisturizers for the face. For the body, available options include; shower gel, dried water sea bath salt, exfoliant body bar, milky body moisturizer, nourishing oil spray, body water moisturizing spray, to name a few. Anyone wanting to support Candis, can visit her website at http://www.vagaro.com/blinkbeautifullywithseawee or call 314-255-7726.

BBwSeawee Mini Spa is located at 200 West Third Street, 506, Alton, IL. Gift certificates are also available for purchase that can be redeemed for pampering and relaxation when the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

