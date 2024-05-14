ALTON - Alton High Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick announced on Tuesday morning that the IHSA semifinal 3A Girls Regional games scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2024, are being postponed until Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

"With the risk of lightning and thunderstorms all afternoon into the evening as well as Quincy traveling 2 1/2 hours it is better for all schools to postpone," Kusnerick said. "We know we can play on Wednesday as the forecast looks great. The winning teams tomorrow will still have 2 days of prep before the game on Saturday as that game is already set for 3 p.m. on Saturday."

Updated Alton Regional Soccer schedule:

Wed, May 15

Match 1 at 4:30 p.m.: (2) Edwardsville vs. (8) Alton

Match 2 at 6:30 p.m.: (3) Granite City vs. (6) Quincy

Sat., May 18

Match 3 at 3:00 p.m.: Winner Match 1 vs the Winner Match 2

