ALTON - Alton High School senior Nicholas Hatfield is taking his soccer play to the next level this fall at Millikin University.

Nicholas signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday to attend Millikin on an athletic scholarship. Nicholas, the son of Susan and Bryan Hatfield, also has a sister, Brianna Hatfield, who is a sophomore at Alton High School.

The Alton senior describes playing soccer in college as “just an honor.”

“It is incredible and has been a dream of mine,” he said of playing college soccer. “I am happy to share this experience with my family, friends and teammates, who have been with me forever.”

The Alton youth said as soon as he stepped foot on the Millikin campus he knew it was the place for him.

“Millikin’s coach was welcoming and I feel it just clicked,” he said.

Nicholas was a second-team All-Southwestern Conference player this year, and an Honorable Mention Academic All-State selection this past year.

Nicholas plans to major in international business at Millikin with a minor in Spanish.

The Alton senior said what he will remember the most about high school is all the friends he made on the field and in the classroom. Playing for Coach Jay Robertson for four years will also be a memories that will never be forgotten.

“I have learned a passion of the game from Jay and he has kept it rising,” Nicholas said. “Everyone on the team is passionate about the game.”

The Alton youth believes he will be placed at the center mid position at Millikin.

He said he feels comfortable in that area and hopes to succeed. Nicholas added he thought his time in Scott Gallagher Soccer has helped him on and off the field. He has played there the past eight years.

“I learned a lot about how to conduct myself on and off the field because we travel a lot with Scott Gallagher Soccer,” he said.

Nicholas said he plans to be more active on the field in college and more outgoing.

“Once I get to know the players, I am in my comfort zone,” he said.

Alton soccer coach Robertson said from a coaches’ standpoint, he is always proud when kids achieve something they have wanted to do for a long time and earn a college scholarship.

“Nicholas was the team captain for us this year and he has worked hard on and off the field,” Robertson said. “He is a versatile player and he will succeed in college. He is getting stronger in the weight room and I think this is the program he was looking for in a school where he would be able to play right away. I know he will be a success.”

