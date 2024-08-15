ALTON - Antoine and Antonia Phillips, siblings from Alton Illinois, have earned the honor of representing Team USA in wrestling at the Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

This announcement was made by the duo, who expressed their excitement and are seeking support to cover their participation expenses.

Antoine Phillips, a freshman at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in New York, is majoring in Precision Manufacturing Technology. He is a member of the RIT wrestling team and will compete in the 73 kg weight class for men’s wrestling at the Deaflympics. Antoine has previously been an IWCOA State Qualifier and was selected to wrestle in the Illinois vs. Missouri All Star Dual.

Antonia Phillips, a sophomore at Aurora University in Illinois, is majoring in Sports Management and Marketing. She is a member of the Aurora Women’s wrestling team and has a notable record, including being the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Champion in 2022 for 140 lbs.

Antonia also placed third in IHSA Girls Wrestling in 2023 for 145 lbs and was selected to wrestle in both the Illinois vs. Missouri and Illinois vs. Indiana All Star Duals. She will compete in the 67 kg weight class for women’s wrestling at the Deaflympics.

The siblings are aiming to raise $8,000 to cover the costs associated with their participation in the Deaflympics, including travel, accommodation, training, hotel, uniforms, and other expenses.

They have expressed their gratitude for any support that can help them achieve their goal and represent the United States on this prestigious international stage.

"We are incredibly grateful for any support you can provide to help us achieve our goal and represent our country on this prestigious international stage," Antoine and Antonia stated.

For more information or to support Antoine and Antonia Phillips, interested parties are encouraged to reach out directly.

GOFUNDME:https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-phillips-siblings-on-their-journey??fbclid=IwY2xjawErPO9leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHYxzJFhDKQM9Pg-BsmH6I0WMeGdziIp1fj0NgVVtHB3l-wOzR6bHsOTVvA_aem_FTMLY-eaGfaenmcdx9a14Q

