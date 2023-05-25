ALTON - As work continues on the ongoing sewer separation project around Alton, road conditions are still ever-changing.

Above is the updated map of which roads and intersections are closed.

Below is information about road closures beginning May 25:

Southbound Belle Street south of Hamilton Street to 10th Street remains closed to all traffic. Please use 20th/Madison Ave. or 16th Streets to access State Street to the west, or US 67 and/or Alby Streets to the east.

Access to Bo’s Hardware and Maher Automotive should use Belle Street, south from 20th Street, for easy access to these businesses. The barricades are staggered to allow business and local resident traffic to these locations at 16th Street.

10th Street remains closed west of US 67 to local traffic only.

Sewer work is progressing north up 9th Street, currently north of Coppinger Road. Watermain installation work is nearing completion with only minor work remaining.

Pavement restoration work is continuing on Belle Street near the intersection of 9th Street, with sidewalks and patching taking place currently. Access to businesses near the intersection of 9th/Belle Streets should use Belle Street from the south.

7th Street is open to traffic from Belle Street to US 67.

