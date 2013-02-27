Students vs. Faculty in Frozen Creation Eating Competition

ChillOut Frozen Creations, located at 2833 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, IL, will play host to a Frozen Yogurt Eating Competition every Tuesday night in March from 6:00-9:00pm. Alton High School Seniors will face-off against a faculty member in a frozen yogurt eating competition with all funds raised benefitting their upcoming after-grad celebration.

“It is going to be a blast,” says Debbie Kuhn, member of the Alton High Fundraising committee. “We are always looking for creative ideas that the kids will get involved with.”

In addition to individual donations collected by the students, owners T.J. and Chelsea Weber will reward the Class of 2013 by donating an additional 20% of all frozen creations sold from 6:00-9:00 pm each Tuesday evening in March. ChillOut is located at 2833 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, in the K-mart parking lot. They offer 18 flavors of premium frozen yogurt and 60+ toppings that you make yourself, exactly how you want it!

Article continues after sponsor message

“We want to do what we can to support our Community,” explained Chelsea Weber. “Giving these kids a fun way to raise money for their celebration is fun for us too!”

ChillOut is a build-your-own experience. The bigger the frozen creation, the more money goes to the senior fund. Customers customize their own favorite frozen dessert from 12 flavors of premium frozen yogurt (changed weekly) and 6 twisted combinations. To enhance the experience, you can enjoy a sugar cone, waffle cone, or cup in a variety of sizes, and then add a topping from the 60+ choices of fruit, cereal, candies, nuts, sauces, and syrups on the topping bar. Once you’ve finished your creation, weigh it and pay at the counter.

“To encourage people to participate, it made sense to do it each Tuesday in March,” T.J. smiled. “Who doesn’t want a unique frosty treat, especially when goes for a good cause? ”

ChillOut is open Sunday-Thursday from Noon- 9 PM, Friday and Saturday from Noon-10 PM. For more information and current flavor updates, go to ChilloutFrozenCreations.com or facebook.com/chilloutfrozencreations, or call 618-462-5000.

More like this: