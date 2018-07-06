ALTON 19, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (3.5 INNINGS): Alton Post 126 put up 12 runs in the top of the first to defeat East St. Louis Post 2505 19-0 in three-and-a-half innings at Redbird Field Thursday evening to go to 16-12 on the season.

Cullen McBride, Wesley Laaker, Griffin Bianco and Zaide Wilson combined for a no-hitter on the night while McBride was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Michael Reeder was 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs and Jayce Maag went 1-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored to highlight the Post 126 attack.

Alton hosts Valmeyer Post 901 at 6 p.m. tonight at Redbird Field then takes on Lincoln Post 263 at 3 p.m. Saturday and Harrisburg Post 167 at 3 p.m. Sunday, both at Redbird Field.

