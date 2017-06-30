Alton Securities & Asset Advisors announces Spring Promotional Drawing winner Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Securities & Asset Advisors has announced the winner of the 2017 Spring Promotional Drawing. Bob & Connie Mull of Bethalto, IL are the winners of a special 4 course dinner for 2 at Gentelin's On Broadway. Article continues after sponsor message Alton Securities & Asset Advisors is locally owned and managed. We provide client focused, service oriented investment services to both individuals and businesses. Our office is located in Alton, Illinois. Print Version Submit a News Tip