ALTON - The Alton Section National Council of Negro Women, Inc held its Biennial Cotillion on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Lewis and Clark Community College. Seven young ladies were presented to society in a formal affair.

The court included Von-Taja Carter, Hannah DeBruce, Kyriauna Elliott, Jayla Fox, Brichel Landon, Dajia Robinson, and Autumn West. Kyriauna Elliott was crowned Miss. Essence of Youth. Other winners included Jayla Fox, 1st Runner Up, Dajia Robinson, 2nd Runner Up and the Leadership Award, Autumn West, 3rd Runner Up and Miss. Congeniality, and Brichel Landon was awarded Miss Talent.

Miss. Essence of Youth is a program that encourages the development of young ladies in the Alton Area. There will be other programs and workshops available for young ladies to promote academic excellence, college preparation, social preparation and organizational skills.

