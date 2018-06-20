ALTON - The Alton Section National Council of Negro Women, Inc., announces its biennial Cotillion. Young women ages 17-19 attending public or private high school or college participate in a series of educational workshops, service projects and bonding activities designed to build critical self-esteem principles and leadership skills.

Included in the skill building is an event for the Debutantes to showcase their unique talents at 2:30 p.m. A luncheon will take place June 24, 2018, at the Woodlands High School Golf Club, Harris Lane, Alton. Tickets are $10 Contact Gwen Robinson at (618) 467-2544.

These activities will culminate in an elegant dinner dance - Cotillion - 6 p.m. July 15, 2018, at the LCCC Commons, when the young women will be introduced to society.

"The continued idea behind this event is not just to present these young ladies to society but expose them to other activities that can advance them in future education and careers," Debra Pitts, the event co-chair and a member of the organization, said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets for the event are $50 and may be purchased from Pitts at (618) 977-9783.

NCNW Inc. was established in 1935 and addresses local needs while impacting communities nationwide through section and affiliate volunteers in 31 states.

The group's mission is to lead, develop and advocate for women of African descent as they support their families and communities.

"We seek to harness the collective power of women of African descent, so that they may realize their full potential and create a just society in which the quality of life is enhanced for all people," Pitts said.

The Alton Section was established in 1981.

More like this: