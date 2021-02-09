ALTON - The Alton Section National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) announces its Hazel Killion Scholarship. This is a $1,000 academic scholarship to a graduate of Alton High School, Marquette Catholic High School or Mississippi Valley to matriculate as a full-time student at an institution of higher learning in Illinois..

To request an official scholarship application and criteria see your guidance counselor or by requesting an application at altonsectionncnwinc.org. Please send your application to the address below:

Alton Section NCNW

P.O. Box 764

Alton, IL 62002

All complete applications are eligible for acceptance beginning now and ending on March 19, 2021 at 5:00 P. M

Applicant must submit a 250-word Essay.

Typed double spaced

Times New Roman Font

12-point font

1-inch top, side, bottom margins

INFO ABOUT ORG: NCNW, Inc. established in 1935, addresses local needs while impacting communities nationwide through section and affiliate volunteers in 31 states.

Our mission is to lead, develop and advocate for women of African descent as they support their families and communities. We seek to harness the collective power of women of African descent, so that they may realize their full potential. To create a just society in which the quality of life is enhanced for all people.

Alton Section was established in 1981. Hazel Killion was a founding member Alton Section NCNW, Inc. and a community leader.

