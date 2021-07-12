HIGHLAND - The Alton Post 126 senior American Legion baseball team jumped out to an early lead, but Highland scored two runs in the fifth, and twice more in the seventh to take a 4-3 win over the Legionnaires in a District 22 game Sunday afternoon at Glik Park in Highland.

Alton had scored all three of its runs in the top half of the second inning before Highland came from behind to take the win.

Brendon Smith had a hit and all three RBIs for the Legionnaires, a bases-clearing double in the second, with Cameron Hailstone and Brady Salzman having the other two hits on the day for Alton.

Andrew Wieneke started on the mound for Alton, and pitched magnificently, giving up three runs on seven hits in six-plus innings, striking out 10 Highland batters. Ted Webb pitched in the seventh, allowing one run on two hits while walking one.

The Legionnaires host Belleville on Monday evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in a 7 p.m. first pitch, then conclude the regular season Wednesday at Jerseyville, starting at 7:30 p.m., and hosting the Piasa Southwestern summer team Thursday night in a 7:30 p.m first pitch. The District 22 playoffs are set for the week of July 19-24.

