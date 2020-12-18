ALTON - Alton Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner announced today that beginning January 6, 2021, the Alton School District will return to the second semester under the Hybrid Plan.

"Students will begin attending in person using the same Red and Gray Schedules followed in the second quarter," Dr. Baumgartner said. "Students on the Red Schedule will attend in person on Mondays and Wednesdays each week and students on the Gray Schedule will attend in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will continue to be remote-only instructional days for all students. Please know that while it is our hope and plan to return to in-person learning on January 6, this could be highly subject to change should our local and regional COVID metrics indicate the need to revert back to remote-only instruction. We will continue to communicate should any changes be necessary."

The schedule for the first week under the Hybrid Plan will be:

Monday, January 4 – Teacher Institute (No School)

Tuesday, January 5 – Remote Planning Day (No Instruction for Students)

Wednesday, January 6 – First Day of Attendance for Students on the Red Schedule

Thursday, January 7 – First Day of Attendance for Students on the Gray Schedule

Friday, January 8 – Remote-Only Instruction for All Students

Indicating Student Instructional Format – PARENT ACTION REQUIRED

Dr. Baumgartner added: "All students will be automatically assigned to in-person instruction under the Hybrid Plan for the second semester. A remote-only option will also be available again for the third quarter. Parents/Guardians must log into Skyward Family Access and select 'Remote-Only' if that is the preferred instructional format. This includes students who have previously been attending under remote-only instruction.

"The deadline to complete this process is December 28. The remote-only selection will be for the entire third quarter. Parents/Guardians of students planning to attend in person do not need to make a selection as all students will be assigned to in-person learning under the Hybrid Plan except for the students selecting remote-only in Skyward by December 28."

Dr. Baumgartner said the format and daily schedules for in-person and remote-only instruction will remain the same as implemented under the Hybrid Plan in the second quarter.

"The only change to the instructional format will be for fourth- and fifth-grade students selecting remote-only for the third quarter. A separate communication with details on these changes has been shared with fourth- and fifth-grade parents."

Dr. Baumgartner stressed as they plan for the return of students in January under the Hybrid Plan, we ask for your family’s support by wearing masks, social distancing to the highest degree possible, and avoiding large group gatherings.

"By each doing our part, we can protect the safety of our students and staff as we return in January," she said. "Thank you and please accept our warmest wishes for a safe and healthy holiday break!"

