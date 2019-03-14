ALTON – The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and the Illinois Arts Council (IAC) jointly announced that the Alton School District is the recipient of a $36,350 grant to support foreign language instruction. An Arts and Foreign Language Request for Proposal was released in November and recipients of the competitive grant were notified on March 1.

The grant funds will be utilized to bolster foreign language instruction and course-related supports at for students taking foreign language courses at Alton High School. The high school offers Spanish, German and French as a part of their foreign language course offerings with some classes providing dual credit (ability to college credit at no cost while still in high school).

Specifically, Alton High will use the funding to provide after-school tutoring in foreign languages, enhanced technology, curriculum modifications and professional development for teachers. According to Kristie Baumgartner, Assistant Superintendent, the grant funds will only enhance an already successful program. “We have outstanding foreign language teachers at Alton High who are always seeking new and innovative approaches to provide students with language-rich experiences. This grant will only complement and enhance the current opportunities available to students.”

Alton High will implement the vast majority of the proposed grant activities between now and August in anticipation of the 2019-2020 school year.

