ALTON - Kindergarten Enrollment is gearing up for Alton School District later this spring from April 17-20. Families and students will be able to enroll, meet the teachers, tour their school, get a photo taken with Redbird, and go on a bus ride from Illinois Central.

Rene Hart, director of curriculum, said she looks forward to meeting the students and parents every year at the event, which is “always well-attended.”

“We’re just really, really excited to welcome this new class and looking forward to some really great events at the school. It’s always a well-attended event and it’s just nice to meet the incoming families and the kiddos,” Hart said.

This event is for all incoming kindergarteners, including students currently enrolled in Early Childhood and Head Start. Hart said students will take a Pre-K assessment while parents complete the enrollment process, and both can participate in other activities at the event.

“That way, families and the students can meet teachers, tour the school, [and] have a snack,” she said. “We’re going to have a photo with our Redbird and they can take a bus ride provided by Illinois Central.”

Parents/guardians must bring their photo ID, a certified birth certificate of their child, and three pieces of proof of residency to enroll. Parents/guardians are also asked to bring health records if available.

Below are the dates and times for each school. Hart said it’s best to attend the enrollment event at the school your child will be attending to familiarize yourself with the building. However, if you’re unable to attend the date at your child’s school, you can attend any of the other dates/locations, all of which are as follows: Lovejoy - Monday, April 17 from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark - Tuesday, April 18 from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Eunice Smith - Wednesday, April 19 from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Gilson Brown - Thursday, April 20 from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m.

If you have any questions about the enrollment process, call the Administrative Center at (618) 474-2600 or visit altonschools.org.

