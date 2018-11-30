ALTON - The Alton School District said it operated on a soft lockdown on Friday in response to the search for Brian L. Edelen, of Alton, who faces charges in a Thursday night stabbing death.

The fatal stabbing occurred in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in Alton Thursday night.

Alton High School will be dismissed at 3:15 p.m. as normal today and other schools were dismissed at normal times. Edelen, 30, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder.

The district reported operations went along as normal through the day on Friday.

