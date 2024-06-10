

ALTON - The Alton School District announced the filling of three administrative vacancies after Board of Education approval earlier this month. Andrea Leonard will become the new special education supervisor for 6-12 grades, Tarah Rottman will be the new principal at Mark Twain School and Dr. Tim Jones will be an assistant principal at Alton High School.

The three vacant positions were the result of openings created by retirements followed by the subsequent promotions of current staff. The three new positions will begin on July 1. According to Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, superintendent, the three new hires bring a wealth of experience and energy to the current administrative team. “We are excited about the addition of Andrea, Tarah and Tim to our current district team. Each possesses a vast educational background with significant experience in key areas that will be very beneficial in serving our students, families and staff.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Leonard joins the District from the Special School District of St. Louis County where she has been employed since 1999. Leonard served as both a speech-language pathologist and Special Education Coordinator while with the Special School District. She has significant experience in specialized programming and services for students with disabilities. Leonard holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and another master’s degree in special education administration from Missouri Baptist University.

Rottman will become the new principal at Mark Twain School, the District’s therapeutic day school. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She also holds a master’s degree in educational administration from McKendree University. Rottman worked as a social worker in the Alton School District from 2013-2020 and in the Highland School District from 2020-2024. She specializes and has expertise in trauma-informed practices.

Jones will become a new assistant principal at Alton High and holds over 25 years of educational experience. Most recently, he was an assistant principal at Lafayette High School (Kirkwood School District in Missouri) for 21 years. Jones holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business education and business administration from Harding University (Arkansas) and a doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from St. Louis University. Jones is known for his collaborative approach and ability to develop meaningful relationships with students.

More like this: