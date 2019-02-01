GODFREY – Alton High School business instructor Martha Price-Darr was found deceased in the 4900 block of Hill in Godfrey on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the home of a family member who had reported her missing earlier that day.

Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said nothing criminal seemed to have occurred in the instance of the 48-year-old woman's death during the initial investigation. Automated calls went to students within the school district offering grief counseling in the near future following her unexpected passing. Visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m on Friday, Feb. 8, at St. Mary's Church in Edwardsville. That visitation will be immediately followed by a memorial mass.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As a school district, there is no greater loss than that of a student or staff member,” Alton School District Superintendent Mark Cappel said in an email Thursday afternoon. “Dr. Price-Darr was an outstanding educator, colleague and friend. We continue to keep her family in our thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time of loss and mourning. Dr. Price-Darr was a respected, dedicated and beloved member of the Alton High Faculty. Words cannot express how greatly she will be missed.”

SEE MARTHA PRICE-DARR OBIT BELOW:

https://www.riverbender.com/obits/details/martha-jane-pricedarr-edwardsville-obituary-15868.cfm

More like this: