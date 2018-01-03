ALTON - The Alton School District locations will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4, due to the predicted extreme wind chill temperatures in the morning.

"The morning temperatures are expected to cause dangerous conditions at bus stops and other locations for students," the district said in a release, providing the reason for cancellation.

