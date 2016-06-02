ALTON - A closed-door session was held on Thursday morning by the Alton School District Board to discuss the replacement possibilities for Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Spells and as expected, no action was taken.

Because of the timing of Spells’ departure, the position will likely be an interim role, Alton School District Board President Ed Gray said.

Spells will soon become the new superintendent of South Bend Community School Corp. in Indiana. Gray said the board has a hope of having an interim superintendent named by July 1.

“This morning was nothing more than discussion of possibilities of how we might go about hiring an interim superintendent,” Gray said. “We will have further discussion probably in closed session after the finance committee meeting on June 14. A search for a full-time superintendent takes about a year to complete. At this point, it is difficult to find quality person.”

Gray said he wasn’t for sure where the person selected would come from and when asked about someone inside the district he said at this late time it is difficult to move someone into that position because of their other responsibilities.

Gray wished Spells well in his departure from the Alton School District.

“I am very satisfied and happy to have worked with Kenneth Spells,” Gray said. “I wish him nothing but the best.”

