ALTON - A new curriculum director was appointed unanimously by the Alton Board of Education Tuesday evening.

Elaine Kane was approved as the district's new coordinator of curriculum and instructional services. Most recently Kane served as the district's literacy coach from 2011 until being appointed into her current role. She has been in the Alton School District since 1994, starting at the Title I Transition Program at Irving Elementary School until 1999. From 1999-2011, Kane taught school-wide Title I at Irving, J.B. Johnson and Gilson Brown Elementary Schools.

"Elaine [Kane] has been a valued member of our instructional leadership team for many years," Alton School District Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said in a statement. "She has a wealth of knowledge and experience in curriculum, instruction and assessment and her impact in those areas has already been significant. She is also well respected by teachers, staff and administrators making her an excellent fit for this new role."

Kane said her new role will be to assembled the curriculum for the entire school district to conform to Illinois State Learning Standards, which work in accordance with the Common Core standards. Kane said her role was to "make sure the district's curriculum aligned vertically, to build year to year."

After accepting the appointment, Kane thanked the board.

"Thank you very much," she said. "I look forward to continue to work to serve the families in this school district."

Prior to coming to the Alton School District, Kane taught a year of preschool at Grafton Elementary School. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a BA in Early Childhood Education in 1993. She completed her MA in Education in 1998 from SIUE, her MA in Educational Administration in 2012 from SIUE and also attained her Specialist Degree from SIUE in 2013.

