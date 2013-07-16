If you are unable to attend on the suggested day, you are welcome on any of the above dates for 9th-12th

New students to the Alton School District in grades Kindergarten through 8th may enroll during the above stated times in the Alton High School Library. You must bring the following information with you to enroll your student:

-Certified birth certificate

-Two proofs of residency

-Photo I.D. of parent/guardian enrolling the student

-Name, address and phone number of last school attended

-Custody agreement (if applicable)





School will resume on August 20, 2013. This will be a FULL DAY. THERE WILL BE NO REGISTRATION ON THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL.

Any questions, please call the Administration Center at 474-2600.