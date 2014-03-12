announces

KINDERGARTEN ENROLLMENT-

READINESS SKILLS INVENTORY

For FALL 2014

Thursday, April 3, 2014 between 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

or

Tuesday, April 8, 2014 between 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

MAIN STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

1400 Main Street

Alton, IL 62002

Child must be present.

Children who are residing with legal guardians and living within the Alton School District may be enrolled if they will be five years old on or before September 1, 2014.

Legal guardians must bring a certified copy of their child’s birth certificate, parent photo I.D. health record information, child’s social security card and 2 proofs of residency to enrollment.

Acceptable forms of proof of residency: * Water Bill * Sewer Bill * Trash Bill * Electric/Gas Bill * Home Phone Bill

* Cable Bill *Property Tax Bill * Mortgage Payment * Occupancy Permit * Public Aid Mediplan Card

* Pay Check/Stub (if your address is imprinted on it) * Major Credit Card Statement (not random offers to apply)

* Lease/Rental Agreement * FOID card * Current Vehicle Emissions notice

* Cancelled Check (if your name/address is imprinted on it)

* Installment Loan Contract from bank

* Checking or Savings account statement * Insurance Policy for Home or Health

* Vehicle Registration Card *Resident service contract (appliance repair, exterminator, window installation)

No general mail will be accepted for registration.

All entering Kindergarten students will take a Readiness Skills Inventory so please allow a minimum of 30 minutes to complete this assessment. No child will be placed in a Kindergarten classroom until the Readiness Skills Inventory process has been completed.

Students currently enrolled in the Early Childhood Program DO NOT need to enroll in April, however; do need to register in July. Readiness Skills will be administered at Early Childhood.

If you have any questions regarding the enrollment process, please call the Administrative Center (618) 433-7827.

