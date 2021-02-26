ALTON - Alton School District 11 announced Thursday it will begin providing in-person instruction five-days-a-week for K-12 students on Monday, March 15.

"While we continue to monitor our regional and local COVID-19 metrics, the consistent and continued improvement of our community and school district health over the past month currently supports our plan to increase the number of days offered," Alton School Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner said. "We are looking very forward to expanding in-person instruction to five days a week for our students."

Dr. Baumgartner said in making this transition, they want to share some important information and timelines:

INSTRUCTIONAL FORMATS:

Students Currently on Remote-Only Instruction Opting to Change to In-Person on 3/15/21:

"Families of students currently receiving remote-only instruction but choosing to return to in-person instruction beginning on March 15, will need to log into Skyward Family Access and choose in-person instruction on the selection screen no later than Friday, March 5. If you prefer or have difficulty making this selection in Skyward, you may also call your school office to select/confirm this change (school office numbers are provided at the end of this communication for your convenience)."

Students Currently Attending in Person on the Red or Gray Schedule:

"Students currently attending in person on the Red or Gray Schedule will be automatically registered to attend in person 5 days per week. Families do not need to confirm this selection or take any additional action at this time."

Students Currently Receiving Remote-Only Instruction:

"Families of students receiving remote-only instruction who wish to stay remote for the 4th quarter will be automatically registered to continue with remote instruction. Families do not need to confirm this selection or take any additional action at this time. Remote instruction will be provided in the same format as in the 3rd quarter. Please keep in mind that remote students will participate virtually for the whole group instructional portion of each class. After whole group instruction is complete, remote students will then work independently at home while teachers work directly with/provide additional support to students attending in person."

NOTE: The instructional format selected will be for the entire 4th quarter.

SCHEDULE:

Because of specific COVID restrictions still in place that limit group size (relative to lunch at our larger schools), all buildings will continue to utilize the current compacted schedule:

Eunice Smith, Gilson Brown, Lewis and Clark and Lovejoy:

8:45 to 1:35

East, North and West:

8:30 to 1:20

Alton High and Alton Middle School:

8:00 to 12:30

*Mark Twain and Early Childhood schedules/days of attendance will be directly communicated

to families.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS AND SAFETY PROCEDURES:

During the week of March 8, important reminders regarding safety measures, bus transportation and food service will be shared with the families of all students attending in person. Please take the time to review this important information with your child(ren) once received.

QUESTIONS:

"We realize you may have questions specific to your school or family," Dr. Baumgartner said. "We are happy to help with any questions so please call 474-2600 or email (parentquestions@altonschools.org) if we can be of additional assistance."

Dr. Baumgartner issued this reminder:

If you opt for your child to transition from remote to in-person instruction beginning March 15, please make this selection in Skyward Family Access or call your school office by Friday, March 5.

East Elementary – 463-2130 North Elementary – 463-2171

Eunice Smith Elementary -463-2077 West Elementary – 463-2134

Gilson Brown Elementary – 463-2175 Alton High – 474-2700

Lewis and Clark Elementary – 463-2177 Alton Middle – 474-2200

Lovejoy Elementary – 463-2057

