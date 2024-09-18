ALTON - During their regular meeting on Sept. 17, 2024, the Alton Community Unit School District Board of Education recognized the Optimist Students of the Month for September.

Willie Barbee IV was named the Optimist Student of the Month at Alton Middle School, and Ellyn Dix was recognized as the Optimist Student of the Month at North Elementary School.

Alton Middle School Principal Dr. Brian Saenz introduced Barbee as an eighth-grade student at AMS with “a really excellent name.” Barbee is a member of the football team and an honor roll student.

“His teachers describe him as a very bright student who tries his best in all he does,” Saenz said. “He is kind to his peers as well as adults, often offering to help others when needed. He participates in class, offering answers as well as sharing new things.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Saenz added that Barbee loves math and wants to be a firefighter when he grows up. Optimist Students of the Month receive a $25 gift card and can choose where to donate an additional $25. Barbee decided to donate to the homeless shelter.

North Elementary Principal Lisa Harris introduced Dix as “an outstanding student who embodies what it means to excel in both academics and in character.” Dix is a fifth-grade student who enjoys playing violin and hockey.

“Ellyn has shown an incredible dedication to learning,” Harris said. “Her curiosity and love for learning is just truly inspiring. Ellyn is known for her kindness, respect and willingness to help others. She approaches every interaction with a smile and a generous spirit."

Dix hopes to join the cheerleading squad in middle school. She decided to donate her $25 to 5A's Animal Shelter.

More like this: