ALTON - Several Alton High School students were recognized for their athletic achievements at the Alton School District Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

Twenty AHS students were named to the first team by the Southwestern Conference. The athletes represented 15 different sports offered through the high school.

Jayden Diaz, William Harris II, Sarah Hart, Simon McClaine, Jarius Powers, Kiyoko Proctor and Alissa Sauls were present at the meeting. These students were introduced by the school board and presented with a certificate noting their accomplishments.

The students recognized are as follows: Emily Baker - soccer

Peyton Baker - soccer

Jada Bruce - cheer

Madeline Cohill - cheer

Jayden Diaz - baseball

Keith Gilchrese, Jr. - football

William Harris II - wrestling

Sarah Hart - dance

Addison Kenney - golf

Kaylea Lacey - track

Olivia Malenic - dance

Parker Mayhew - tennis

Simon McClaine - track

James McKeever - tennis

Austin Norton - volleyball

Jarius Powers - basketball

Kiyoko Proctor - basketball

Alissa Sauls - softball

Ashton Schepers - soccer

Alexander Siatos - golf

Congratulations to these great athletes!

