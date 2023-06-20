Alton School Board Recognizes 20 Southwestern Conference Athletes
ALTON - Several Alton High School students were recognized for their athletic achievements at the Alton School District Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 20.
Twenty AHS students were named to the first team by the Southwestern Conference. The athletes represented 15 different sports offered through the high school.
Jayden Diaz, William Harris II, Sarah Hart, Simon McClaine, Jarius Powers, Kiyoko Proctor and Alissa Sauls were present at the meeting. These students were introduced by the school board and presented with a certificate noting their accomplishments.
The students recognized are as follows:
Congratulations to these great athletes!
