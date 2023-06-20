ALTON - The Alton School Board appointed TaRael Kee as the new Alton High School assistant principal at their meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

“Thank you so much for allowing me to become a part of the Redbird family,” Kee said to the school board following the vote.“I’m extremely excited and happy to be a Redbird now.”

Secretary Vivian Monckton made the motion to appoint Kee as the assistant principal, which was seconded by Board Member Al Womack. Everyone on the board voted in favor of the appointment. Board Member Dustin Christner was absent.

Kee has served as the assistant principal at Collinsville High School since July 2021. He was previously the president of the Illinois School Counselor Association and received recognition as the Illinois School Counselor of the Year in 2021.

In his address to the school board, Kee expressed his excitement for the coming school year and said that Alton High School was his first choice when applying for positions. After the meeting, he added that he is looking forward to the school district’s opportunities and new programs.

“There are all these different ways that I can hop in and immediately make a difference in the lives of children, and that’s what I’m all about,” Kee said of AHS students. “I really just want to be there for you all. If there’s ever an incident or there's ever anything that you all need, just know that I have an open door, and I’m there for you all.”

