ALTON – The Alton School Board appointed several key positions at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Mike Bellm headed the new appointments as principal of Alton High School. Bellm has been a part of the district since 1993.

Bellm worked his way up the ranks starting as an English instructor.

Alton Interim Superintendent Mike Cappel said this about the appointments: “We are constantly reviewing our administrative structure as a means to continuous improvement. I am excited about the administrative moves and transitions as a means to better serving our students, parents and staff."

Other Alton appointments were:

Article continues after sponsor message

Cindy Inman named Alton Middle School Principal (former Curriculum Coordinator).

Amy Golley moving to Alton High School as Assistant Principal.

Russ Tepen moving to Alton Middle School as Assistant Principal.

Marcie Sedabres moving to Alton middle School as an Assistant Principal.

Helen Andrews moving to West Elementary as an Assistant Principal.

More like this: