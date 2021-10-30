ALTON - Salvation Army Advisory Council Chairman, Kevin Botterbush announced today that Taylor and Lily Freer would be this year’s Tree of Lights Co-

Chairs.

“This is an exciting time for the Alton Corps and Taylor and Lily come from a family with a long history of community service,” said Botterbush.

Taylor is a senior at Alton High School and Lily is a freshman. They are the daughters of Tim and Carrie Freer and granddaughters of advisory board member Margaret Freer and husband Mike along with Mickie Boomershine. The girls are looking forward to a successful and fun campaign. The girls have been bell ringers for many years. Taylor and Lily know first hand the great needs of families in our community and the impact the Corps make on the community.

Taylor said, “In this season of giving please remember those less fortunate and give generously.”

"All monies raised stay locally," said Lily Freer. “We need everyone to take a turn and help out with ringing the bells."

The duo has planned fun days this year, December 1 is North Alton Godfrey Business Council Day, National Honor Society Day is December 4 and all locations will be manned by NHS members. Church Day is December 13 and First Responders Day is December 7. There are plans underway to have a bankers day as well. The goal is to raise $106,000 and it will take everyone’s help to achieve this.

This year’s kettle campaign will kick off at the Alton Rotary Tree of Lighting at 6 p.m. on November 19 at Lincoln Douglas Square. The Salvation Army will serve cookies and hot chocolate at this event.

The campaign begins November 26 and runs thru December 24. Hours of ringing are from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. There is no bell ringing on Sundays. You can sign up to ring by going to registertoring.com, select the location and enter your information. It will take 1,500 volunteers to cover all of the time slots and locations.

Salvation Army Corps Officers Captains Cassy and Sean Gray, new to the area, are excited to be in Alton and excited to be a part of the campaign.

“The girls have hit the ground running and there are amazing opportunities for the community to get involved,” Captain Sean Grey said.

If you have any questions about the campaign, please call the Alton Salvation Army Corps location at 618-465-7764.

YOU can make a difference, help make sure the STAR on the top of the Tree of Lights shines brightly this year.

