ALTON - Tim Johnson carried the football 15 times in the second half, with four of those carries going for touchdowns to lead the Alton Redbirds to a 41-20 victory over the Champaign Central Maroons at Public School Stadium in a rare Tuesday night game.

Champaign Central quarterback David Dorsey threw touchdown passes of 29 yards to Ivan Gomez and 13 yards to Kadin Davis to put the Redbirds down 12-0 late in the second quarter.

Alton quarterback Graham McAfoos provided a spark with a series of quick passes. Julian Caffey took one of those quick passes down the sideline for a 34-yard touchdown catch and Gage Depew’s conversion run brought Alton within 12-8 with 2:11 left in the first half.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton’s defense forced a punt from the Champaign Central 12-yard line and when the high snap went through the punter’s hands and into the end zone, Redbirds’ lineman Rashaun Johnson scrambled for the recovery and a touchdown that sent Alton to halftime with a 15-12 lead.

Then in the second half, it turned into the Tim Johnson show. Johnson had all four of his touchdowns in the second half.

Johnson on the Redbird's opening drive of the third quarter he ran for a 17-yard touchdown run to take the lead 21-12.

Central got the score to 21-20 on Dorsey's third touchdown pass, this one for 11 yards to Jake Schulz on the first play of the final quarter. But Johnson stopped Champaign's momentum, with runs of 33 and 22 yards to account for a two-play, 55-yard scoring drive to put Alton up 41-20.

More like this: