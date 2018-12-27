Article continues after sponsor message

CENTRALIA - Alton High School Redbirds moved ahead in the Centralia Holiday Tourney on Thursday with a 68-65 win over Lausanne Lynx.

Alton jumped to a 25-18 opening quarter lead, then at the half stayed in front 37-32. The Redbirds outscored Lausanne 16-14 in the third period and Lausanne had 19 points to Alton's 15 for the final outcome of 68-65.

Donovan Clay led the Redbirds with 19 points, followed by Malik Smith with 16 points, then came Izeal Terrell with 12 points and Moory Woods with 11 points. Andrew Jones added 8 points.

Alton plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the Centralia Tourney against Mundelein-Carmel. The game will be shown live on Riverbender.com.

