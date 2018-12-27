Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

CENTRALIA - Alton High School Redbirds moved ahead in the Centralia Holiday Tourney on Thursday with a 68-65 win over Lausanne Lynx.

Alton jumped to a 25-18 opening quarter lead, then at the half stayed in front 37-32. The Redbirds outscored Lausanne 16-14 in the third period and Lausanne had 19 points to Alton's 15 for the final outcome of 68-65.

Donovan Clay led the Redbirds with 19 points, followed by Malik Smith with 16 points, then came Izeal Terrell with 12 points and Moory Woods with 11 points. Andrew Jones added 8 points.

Alton plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the Centralia Tourney against Mundelein-Carmel. The game will be shown live on Riverbender.com.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Feb 13, 2024 - Monday, Feb. 12 Girls Basketball Round-Up: McGivney, Staunton To Play For Regional Titles; CM Loses First-Round To Centralia

Dec 30, 2023 - Redbirds Split Centralia Holiday Tournament - Fall To Chatham Glenwood In Fifth-Place Game

Dec 19, 2023 - Redbirds Use 14 Different Scorers To Beat SIUE Charter - Remain Unbeaten At Home

May 15, 2024 - Monday, May 13, 2024, Sports Round-Up: MELHS, Marquette Notch Baseball Wins, McGivney, Maryville Christian, Win In Boys Volleyball

 