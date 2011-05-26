(Alton, IL) The Alton Parks and Recreation Department is proud to announce 2011’s free summer concert series line-up. Free concerts will take place the third Thursday of each Month starting in June at the beautiful Alton Riverfront Amphitheater.



Parks Department head Brad Cunningham said that, “ This year’s series is the first step towards realizing the full potential of the facility.” and promises something for everyone.



The schedule is as follows:



June 16-Last year’s biggest draw, Chicago’s Think Floyd returns with a completely new show, recreating “Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety. Get there early to secure a good seat for this amazing trip into rock and roll history. Rewind 103.3 will be along to join in the fun.

July 21-Where did you go to High School? It’s the question we all ask, right? Well, in the case of Nashville singing artist Andrea Young, it was right here in Alton. Since her graduation, she has teamed up with American Idol standout Kady Malloy to perform their own signature brand of rockin’ country. 93.7 The Bull Presents the show featuring Kady and Andrea, along with local favorites, The Rough Ryders.

August 18-Imagine two of the biggest bands in Rock ‘n Roll history sharing the stage at the Alton Amphitheater. You’ll have to, because we couldn’t afford them, but we’ve got the next best thing. Rewind 103.3 presents Stone in Love, a tremendous tribute to Journey takes the stage in what will be a true excursion down memory lane. Get there early and prepare to sing along to some of the most well known songs of all time. But wait…what was that about TWO bands? Contagious will open the show, doing their spot on tribute to…wait for it…Bon Jovi! Spandex; big hair; what could be better?



September 15-She’s won three Handy Awards and a Grammy nomination. She’s performed with the Rolling Stones and recorded with legends like Dr. John. Robert Cray and Steve Cropper. And she’s coming to Alton’s Riverfront Amphitheater. The heiress apparent of the Chicago Blues scene, Shemekia Copeland will raise the roof with her raucous blend of her sweet home Chicago chops and the Texas Roadhouse style of her legendary father, Johnny Clyde Copeland. You’ll wonder how such a young woman can sing with the soulful power of mentors like Etta James and Koko Taylor, but you’ll leave convinced. Shemekia Copeland is the real deal. St. Louis’ own Bottom’s Up Blues Gang will get the ball rolling. Do NOT miss this show! MAJIK 104.9 presents.



All shows are absolutely free and begin at 7pm. Please, no outside food or beverages. For more information check out www.riverfrontamphitheater.com



Plenty of parking for cars AND boats!

