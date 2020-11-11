ALTON - The Alton River Dragons baseball team signs three more to the 2021 roster. They are Clayton Dean (infielder) and Peyton Havard (pitcher), both from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and Troy Johnson (Infielder) from Davidson College.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League.

The River Dragons will play their first season in 2021

More like this:

Aug 5, 2023 - River Dragons Walk-Off 2023 Home Finale

Sep 7, 2023 - Alton River Dragons Name Steve Maddock As New Head Coach

Jul 27, 2023 - River Dragons Down Cross-River Rival O’Fallon Hoots 8-4

Jul 26, 2023 - Westscott Delivers Key Two-Run Double, Parrill Goes Five Innings To Get Win, River Dragons Take 4-2 Decision

Aug 3, 2023 - Hoots Scores Seven In First, Take Early 8-0 Lead, Hold Off River Dragons Rally In Wild 14-11 Win

 