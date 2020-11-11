Alton River Dragons Sign Three More Prospects Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton River Dragons baseball team signs three more to the 2021 roster. They are Clayton Dean (infielder) and Peyton Havard (pitcher), both from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and Troy Johnson (Infielder) from Davidson College. Article continues after sponsor message The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. The River Dragons will play their first season in 2021 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Henry's Ra66it Ranch, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, OSF, and More!