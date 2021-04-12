The Alton River Dragons officially have uniforms that Rawlings in St. Louis will produce. The River Dragons home uniforms will have red pinstripes on the tops and bottoms. The tops will have the River Dragons text logo across the chest while sporting green under the arms. On the right shoulder of the home, the uniform will feature the Prospect League logo and an American Flag on the left. The tops will also have the player number on both the front and back of the top.

Their road uniform will be solid gray top and bottom, with Alton proudly displayed across the jersey's chest in forest green. The player's number will be both on the front and back of the uniforms in forest green and with an American Flag above the number on the jersey's back. The road uniform will have the Prospect League logo on the right sleeve and the River Dragons primary logo on the left sleeve.

The River Dragons will wear green socks both at home and on the road.

Their game caps are still being designed and will be released in the upcoming days.

The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. The River Dragons will play their first three games at home beginning May 27 at Lloyd Hopkins Field. The River Dragons' first road game comes May 30 in Springfield, IL.

