ALTON - The Alton River Dragons completed their fourth season in the Prospect League on Wednesday.

The team will now begin a search for a new general manager following the departure of Dallas Martz, who had held the position since the club's inception in 2021.

“Dallas Martz is no longer with us,” River Dragons Owner Steve Marson stated simply on Thursday morning, Aug. 1, 2024. “We are doing a search for a new general manager and looking forward to being back for another season in Alton in 2025.”

The River Dragons finished the season with a 24-29 record, but their challenges extended far beyond the playing field.

On June 26, a sinkhole developed on the soccer fields inside Gordon Moore Park, effectively shutting down the park and forcing the team to find a temporary home. The franchise scrambled to secure alternative venues, including the Bethalto Sports Complex and Roy E. Lee Field at SIUE.

Despite the setbacks, the River Dragons are looking ahead with optimism. The search for a new general manager marks a new chapter for the team as they prepare for the 2025 season in Alton.

