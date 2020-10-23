ALTON - Alton River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz announced today the hiring of Scott Montesano as the Alton River Dragons play-by-play voice.

The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. The River Dragons will play their first season in 2021.

Montesano joins the River Dragons with nearly 20 years of sports broadcasting experience, including 12 seasons calling professional and summer-collegiate league baseball. "I look forward to joining Steve, Dallas, the coaching staff, and players in building something special in Alton. I pride myself in providing an informative, engaging, and entertaining broadcast enjoyed by casual and die-hard fans alike. It'll be great to interact with fans and allow their passion to come through." said Montesano.

A native of Utica, NY, Montesano currently resides in Eau Claire, WI, where he serves as the broadcaster for the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire Athletics as well as the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League. Previous stops include calling professional baseball in Traverse City, MI, and summer-college baseball in Waterloo, IA; Eau Claire, WI; Montpelier, VT; Sanford, ME and Rome, NY.

All 60 River Dragons games will be streamed online both with video and audio play-by-play. “We are currently starting talks with a radio station about broadcasting the games on the radio for our fans as well,” said Martz.

