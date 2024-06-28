

BETHALTO – The Alton River Dragons will face the Full Count Rhythm in a doubleheader on Saturday at the Bethalto Sports Complex, located at 4200 Culp Lane. The first game, a continuation of Tuesday's suspended match, will resume at 5:35 p.m., starting in the bottom of the first inning with one out and a score tied at 0-0.

According to league rules, this game will be played as a nine-inning contest since it had already begun.

The second game will commence 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game and will be a seven-inning contest. Both games are free to attend, and fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs in case the grandstand seating is full.

The River Dragons are currently playing at alternate locations due to a sinkhole that caused the closure of Gordon Moore Park. The team expressed gratitude to Brett Heflin from the Village of Bethalto for facilitating the use of the field for these games.

River Dragons owner Steve Marso released a statement addressing the situation: "First, I want to join everyone in our community in expressing relief that no one was injured as part of this accident at Gordon Moore Park at the soccer facility. I am grateful to the local officials who are working diligently on remediation and to ensure the safety of everyone who visits Gordon Moore Park and all of its many fields. We look forward to returning to Lloyd Hopkins Field as soon as the authorities give us approval to do so."

Marso also emphasized his long-term commitment to the City of Alton: "When I introduced this team to Alton in 2020, I vowed to make a long-term commitment to the City of Alton. In the nearly four years since, this region has been amazing to us. The support we have received in the wake of this event has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait to get back on the field for you all."

The team will continue to work on contingency plans to ensure the River Dragons can keep playing, but their permanent home remains in Alton. Information about future home games will be announced early next week.