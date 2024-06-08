ALTON – The Alton River Dragons baseball team hosted a highly appreciated First Responders Night on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Lloyd Hopkins Field. The event saw participation from various local law enforcement and emergency services, including the Alton Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Alton Fire Department, and several other regional police, fire, and EMS agencies.

The evening was designed to honor first responders and engage the community. Members of the Alton Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office showcased their SWAT vehicles, police patrol cars, and K9 units before the game. Families and children had the opportunity to explore these vehicles and take photographs.

The River Dragons also welcomed the Brighton Tigers, a local youth baseball team, and Alton High School tennis players to the event. During the game, children participated in various activities between innings. Post-game festivities included autograph sessions with the players and a chance for the kids to run the bases.

Alton Police Chief Ford expressed his gratitude, stating, "Dallas Martz and Steve Marso, both of the Alton River Dragons, are class acts and I can’t thank them and the River Dragons players and coaches enough for hosting us and putting together such a fun evening."

The event was well-received by the community, providing an opportunity for interaction between first responders and local residents in a relaxed and enjoyable setting.

