ALTON - The Alton River Dragons Prospect Baseball League opener is now at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Terre Haute at Lloyd Hopkins Field. The River Dragons were scheduled to open Thursday night at home against the Cape Catfish, but it was postponed because of wet weather conditions.

“Rain got the best of us today,” Alton River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz said on Thursday.

“We will be ready to kick things off Friday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field," he added. "Tickets for Thursday night's scheduled game can be exchanged for any other River Dragons’ home game.”

