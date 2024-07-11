Alton River Dragons Announce Special Home Game at SIUE's Roy E. Lee Field
EDWARDSVILLE – The Alton River Dragons will play their home game this Friday, July 12, 2024, at the renowned Roy E. Lee Field at the Simmons Baseball Complex, home of the SIUE Cougars, in Edwardsville.
Admission is only $5 per person, making it an affordable family outing.
The First Pitch for the game will commence at 6:35 p.m.