ALTON — The Alton River Dragons would like to inform fans of a schedule change for the upcoming home games originally slated for July 3 and July 4. Due to ongoing testing at Gordon Moore Park following the sinkhole that occurred on June 26, both games will now be combined into a doubleheader on July 3.

The doubleheader will take place at the Bethalto Sports Complex, with the first game beginning at 4:30 p.m.

General Manager Dallas Martz said: "The safety and well-being of our players, staff, and fans are our top priority, and we appreciate everyone's understanding and cooperation during this time. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates regarding upcoming River Dragons home games as soon as more information becomes available.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to seeing our fans at the Bethalto Sports Complex for what promises to be an exciting doubleheader."

