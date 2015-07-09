Change would cut 24,000 seniors from critical home and community based program statewide

ALTON – Area residents attended a community hearing today to speak out against Governor Rauner’s proposed change to the state’s Community Care Program – a program that helps keep older Illinoisans in their homes and communities as they age, avoiding costly premature nursing home admission. The hearing was hosted by Senior Services Plus in coordination with AARP who is also opposing the change.

Governor Rauner has submitted an official request to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to increase the minimum Determination of Need score for the Community Care Program. The Determination of Need (DON) is a score that determines the extent of an applicant’s need for Community Care Program (CCP) services. Historically, individuals with a DON score of 29 or above were eligible for the program. Governor Rauner has proposed changing that minimum score from 29 to 37, eliminating over 24,000 individuals from the program statewide.

“With the proposed budget and changes that will affect many of the seniors who rely on our services, we believe that it is vital to bring these individual cases to the attention of Governor Rauner,” said Theresa Collins, Associate Executive Director of Senior Services Plus. “In the format of testimonials, we hope that the needs of these individuals lead to the Governor’s careful consideration of how many lives will be affected and exactly how detrimental the cuts will be to the seniors in Southern Illinois.”

Because CCP is a Medicaid waiver program, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will review the Governor’s final request for possible approval. CMS allows for a 30 day public comment period on the proposed change – and this comment period expires on July 18, 2015. Verbal testimony from today’s hearing will be submitted to the State of Illinois. Today’s hearing is not sanctioned by the State of Illinois or CMS.

Collins added, “While it is often emotionally challenging to discuss how reliant our clients are on the CCP Program, for many the program has become their means of survival. Without the assistance they receive from CCP, so many senior citizens will be forced into living facilities that are overcrowded and where they will not get the individualized attention that they deserve as contributing members of society.”

If individuals were unable to attend the community hearing, public comment is encouraged before July 18, 2015 by email at HFS.SWTransitionPlan@illinois.gov or by U.S. mail: HFS, ATTN: Waiver Management – 201 South Grand Ave. East 2nd Floor, Springfield, IL 62763. Individuals must clearly identify the name of the wavier (1915c Home and Community-Based Services Waiver for Persons who are Elderly) in their comments.

